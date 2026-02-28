NIKE, Inc. $NKE Shares Bought by Central Securities Corp

Central Securities Corp raised its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 450,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for approximately 2.6% of Central Securities Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Central Securities Corp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $31,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 697.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 228,889 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $15,960,000 after buying an additional 200,187 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC grew its position in NIKE by 33.0% during the second quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 302,320 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $21,477,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 54.6% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 104,791 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,307,000 after acquiring an additional 37,019 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 238.8% in the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 141,356 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,042,000 after purchasing an additional 99,638 shares during the period. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 205,082 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $14,343,000 after purchasing an additional 105,569 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE Trading Down 2.8%

NYSE NKE opened at $62.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.40. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $80.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.09.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The footwear maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.19 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.47%.

NIKE News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting NIKE this week:

Insider Activity

In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.54 per share, for a total transaction of $500,080.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 43,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,491,079.22. This trade represents a 25.12% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Elliott Hill purchased 16,388 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,306.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 241,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,760,965.70. The trade was a 7.28% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 75,079 shares of company stock worth $4,449,887. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Williams Trading decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.61.

About NIKE

Nike, Inc (NYSE: NKE) is a global designer, marketer and distributor of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories. Founded in 1964 as Blue Ribbon Sports by Phil Knight and Bill Bowerman and renamed Nike in 1971, the company is headquartered near Beaverton, Oregon. Nike develops and commercializes products across performance and lifestyle categories for sports including running, basketball, soccer and training, and is known for signature technologies and design-driven product lines.

The company markets products under several primary brands, including Nike, Jordan and Converse, and sells through a combination of wholesale relationships, branded retail stores and direct-to-consumer channels such as company-operated stores and digital platforms (e.g., Nike.com and mobile apps).

