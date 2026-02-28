450,000 Shares in TWFG, Inc. $TWFG Bought by Central Securities Corp

Central Securities Corp acquired a new stake in TWFG, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWFG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,348,000. TWFG accounts for 1.0% of Central Securities Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Central Securities Corp owned about 0.80% of TWFG at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in shares of TWFG by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 542,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,891,000 after buying an additional 198,394 shares during the last quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. bought a new stake in TWFG in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,225,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TWFG during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,809,000. Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in TWFG by 86.2% in the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 90,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 41,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in TWFG by 287.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 37,546 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWFG opened at $20.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 101.35, a quick ratio of 101.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.08. TWFG, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.56 and a 1-year high of $36.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 39.90 and a beta of 0.10.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of TWFG from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TWFG from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of TWFG in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of TWFG from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of TWFG in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TWFG has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.43.

TWFG Insurance Services, Inc operates as a property and casualty insurance distribution company that provides personal and commercial insurance solutions through a hybrid model of company-owned branches and franchised offices. The firm offers a broad spectrum of insurance products, including auto, homeowners, renters, umbrella, flood and specialty lines coverage, tailored to meet the needs of individuals, families and businesses. By partnering with multiple insurance carriers, TWFG delivers competitive pricing and customized policy options designed to help clients manage risk and protect their assets.

Founded in 1980 and headquartered in Odessa, Texas, TWFG has expanded its network to serve customers across numerous U.S.

