450,000 Shares in TWFG, Inc. $TWFG Bought by Central Securities Corp

Central Securities Corp acquired a new stake in TWFG, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWFG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,348,000. TWFG accounts for 1.0% of Central Securities Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Central Securities Corp owned about 0.80% of TWFG at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in shares of TWFG by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 542,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,891,000 after buying an additional 198,394 shares during the last quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. bought a new stake in TWFG in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,225,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TWFG during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,809,000. Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in TWFG by 86.2% in the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 90,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 41,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in TWFG by 287.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 37,546 shares during the period.
Shares of NASDAQ:TWFG opened at $20.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 101.35, a quick ratio of 101.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.08. TWFG, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.56 and a 1-year high of $36.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 39.90 and a beta of 0.10.
- Positive Sentiment: Management reported robust revenue growth and reiterated operational resilience in its Q4 2025 earnings commentary, citing demand resilience across core insurance businesses — this helped lift sentiment around near-term top-line momentum. TWFG Inc (TWFG) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Highlights: Strong Revenue Growth Amidst Market Challenges
- Positive Sentiment: TWFG guided to 15–20% revenue growth for 2026 and highlighted plans to deploy AI to boost productivity and pursue M&A to accelerate scale — guidance and strategic initiatives are the main catalysts for the share uptick. TWFG expects 15–20% revenue growth in 2026 while advancing AI-driven productivity and M&A
- Positive Sentiment: Research coverage remains supportive: William Blair maintained a Buy stance, citing accelerating organic growth, margin upside and cash-flow-supported capital returns — analyst backing can reinforce investor confidence. TWFG, Inc. Class A: Accelerating Organic Growth, Margin Upside, and Cash-Flow-Fueled Capital Returns Support Buy Rating
- Neutral Sentiment: Detail-focused write-ups (earnings transcript and Zacks review) provide mixed signals on margin drivers and expense timing — useful for investors drilling into whether revenue growth fully converts to profit and free cash flow. TWFG, Inc. (TWFG) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript Compared to Estimates, TWFG, Inc. (TWFG) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
- Neutral Sentiment: The formal press release covered Q4 and full-year 2025 results; investors will parse GAAP vs. adjusted metrics and cash-flow details to confirm sustainability of growth. TWFG Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results
- Negative Sentiment: Some coverage flagged a recent price-target reset and valuation trim, which could limit near-term upside and introduce caution for investors who focus on valuation or target-driven trading. Why The Story Around TWFG (TWFG) Is Shifting After Price Target Reset And Valuation Trim
TWFG Insurance Services, Inc operates as a property and casualty insurance distribution company that provides personal and commercial insurance solutions through a hybrid model of company-owned branches and franchised offices. The firm offers a broad spectrum of insurance products, including auto, homeowners, renters, umbrella, flood and specialty lines coverage, tailored to meet the needs of individuals, families and businesses. By partnering with multiple insurance carriers, TWFG delivers competitive pricing and customized policy options designed to help clients manage risk and protect their assets.
Founded in 1980 and headquartered in Odessa, Texas, TWFG has expanded its network to serve customers across numerous U.S.
