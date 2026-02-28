Central Securities Corp Purchases Shares of 256,250 Chevron Corporation $CVX

Central Securities Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 256,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,793,000. Chevron comprises about 3.3% of Central Securities Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 86.1% in the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 306.1% during the third quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its stake in Chevron by 106.7% in the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Chevron
In related news, CTO Thomas Ryder Booth sold 1,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.37, for a total transaction of $204,619.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Benjamin Walz sold 1,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.83, for a total transaction of $268,943.29. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 534,898 shares of company stock valued at $89,543,711. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Chevron Stock Up 1.3%
Shares of Chevron stock opened at $186.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.70. Chevron Corporation has a 52-week low of $132.04 and a 52-week high of $187.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.15.
Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Chevron had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $45.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Chevron Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.78 per share. This represents a $7.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. Chevron’s payout ratio is 106.91%.
Key Headlines Impacting Chevron
Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Berkshire Hathaway has shifted its portfolio after Buffett’s exit and added to its Chevron stake, a high-profile institutional buyer that can support the stock and signal confidence to other investors. Berkshire Hathaway Shifts As Buffett Exits And Abel Faces New Tests
- Positive Sentiment: Coverage from The Motley Fool and other outlets remains bullish on CVX’s upside (including $200 targets) and highlights its attractive yield, which attracts income-focused investors. Is Chevron Stock Going to $200?
- Positive Sentiment: Jim Cramer publicly recommended holding Chevron, calling it a stock that can run higher and highlighting its 3.85% yield — media endorsements can lift retail demand. Jim Cramer on Chevron: “I Would Hold on to That”
- Neutral Sentiment: Macro/sector story: U.S. actions in Venezuela have strengthened Guyana’s oil future, a geopolitical development that supports long-term offshore oil investment and is generally positive for major oil companies’ sector outlook (indirect for Chevron). How America’s Action in Venezuela Guaranteed Guyana’s Oil Future
- Neutral Sentiment: Investor interest in dividend stocks/ETFs (multiple roundup pieces) increases demand for high-yield names like Chevron, but these are broader flows rather than company-specific catalysts. Got $10,000? Put It in These Dividend ETFs Now
- Negative Sentiment: A recent DCF-based intrinsic-value write-up estimates Chevron is overvalued by ~30% (intrinsic value ~$126), a valuation critique that could limit upside or trigger profit-taking among value-focused funds. Our Calculation Of Intrinsic Value: Chevron Corporation
About Chevron
Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron’s core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.
Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.
