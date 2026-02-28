Central Securities Corp Purchases Shares of 256,250 Chevron Corporation $CVX

Central Securities Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 256,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,793,000. Chevron comprises about 3.3% of Central Securities Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 86.1% in the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 306.1% during the third quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its stake in Chevron by 106.7% in the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In related news, CTO Thomas Ryder Booth sold 1,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.37, for a total transaction of $204,619.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Benjamin Walz sold 1,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.83, for a total transaction of $268,943.29. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 534,898 shares of company stock valued at $89,543,711. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Chevron from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. HSBC lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Chevron from $174.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.36.

Chevron Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $186.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.70. Chevron Corporation has a 52-week low of $132.04 and a 52-week high of $187.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Chevron had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $45.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.78 per share. This represents a $7.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. Chevron’s payout ratio is 106.91%.

Key Headlines Impacting Chevron

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron’s core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

