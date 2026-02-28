Central Securities Corp Buys 75,000 Shares of Medtronic PLC $MDT

Central Securities Corp raised its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 250,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for approximately 2.0% of Central Securities Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Central Securities Corp’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $23,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.0% during the third quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 3,697 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Wynn Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.4% in the third quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.4% during the third quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 28,268 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Saxony Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 52,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.71, for a total transaction of $5,132,120.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 32,768 shares in the company, valued at $3,201,761.28. This represents a 61.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MDT stock opened at $97.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.86. The firm has a market cap of $125.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Medtronic PLC has a 12 month low of $79.55 and a 12 month high of $106.33.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The medical technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.620-5.660 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 79.11%.

A number of research analysts have commented on MDT shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $103.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.84.

Medtronic plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures a broad range of therapeutic devices and health care solutions. Headquartered legally in Ireland with principal operational offices in the United States, the company markets products to hospitals, physicians and health systems worldwide and has grown from its founding in 1949 into one of the largest medical-device manufacturers serving global health-care markets.

Medtronic’s offerings span several clinical areas, including cardiac rhythm and heart failure (pacemakers, implantable cardioverter‑defibrillators and related cardiac therapies), minimally invasive and surgical technologies (laparoscopic and advanced energy devices, visualization systems and surgical innovations), restorative therapies (spine and orthopedics, neuromodulation and neurovascular treatments) and diabetes management (insulin-delivery systems and glucose monitoring solutions).

