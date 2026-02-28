Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Grows Position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF $UITB

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 335,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,220 shares during the quarter. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.61% of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF worth $15,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UITB. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $237,000.

NASDAQ:UITB opened at $48.02 on Friday. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $45.60 and a twelve month high of $48.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.50.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 9th were given a $0.1602 dividend. This is a positive change from VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

