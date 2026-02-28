Clare Market Investments LLC Invests $548,000 in Curtiss-Wright Corporation $CW

Clare Market Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,010 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 10.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 213,101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,611,000 after acquiring an additional 20,379 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 549 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Gary A. Ogilby sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $624.32, for a total transaction of $390,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 2,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,605,126.72. This trade represents a 19.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Kevin Rayment sold 2,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.33, for a total transaction of $1,649,753.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 29,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,724,761.68. This trade represents a 8.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,269 shares of company stock valued at $10,797,098. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

CW opened at $700.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $637.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $570.41. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a 52-week low of $266.88 and a 52-week high of $719.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a PE ratio of 54.40, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.93.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $946.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.14 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 13.84%.The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CW. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Truist Financial set a $603.00 price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $760.00 price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $663.17.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE: CW) is a diversified, global engineering company that designs, manufactures and services highly engineered products and integrated systems for the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets. Its offerings span a range of electromechanical, motion control and flow control technologies, including flight control and actuation systems, sensors and avionics components, pumps and valves, power conversion and heat exchangers, and platform integration solutions for marine and ground systems.

