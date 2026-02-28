Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Raises Stock Holdings in Inspire International ETF $WWJD

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Inspire International ETF (NYSEARCA:WWJD – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 464,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,609 shares during the quarter. Inspire International ETF comprises about 1.1% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned 4.08% of Inspire International ETF worth $16,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Inspire International ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WWJD. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Inspire International ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. raised its stake in Inspire International ETF by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 47,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 5,620 shares during the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire International ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 485,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,624,000 after buying an additional 11,395 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Inspire International ETF by 407.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 31,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 24,983 shares during the last quarter.

Inspire International ETF Price Performance

Shares of WWJD opened at $40.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.48 million, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.90. Inspire International ETF has a one year low of $26.06 and a one year high of $40.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.12 and a 200 day moving average of $36.38.

Inspire International ETF Increases Dividend

About Inspire International ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.2856 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 17th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. This is an increase from Inspire International ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

(Free Report)

The Inspire International ESG ETF (WWJD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Inspire Global Hope Ex-US index. The fund offers exposure to equity in large firms outside the US, screened for biblical values per the index provider and weighted equally. WWJD was launched on Sep 30, 2019 and is managed by Inspire.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWJD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inspire International ETF (NYSEARCA:WWJD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.