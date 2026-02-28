Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Raises Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF $VGSH

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 428,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,568 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF worth $25,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VGSH. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 146.1% in the third quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $59.00 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $58.32 and a 52 week high of $59.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.78 and a 200 day moving average of $58.78.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-3 Year Government Float Adjusted Index (the Index). This Index includes fixed-income securities issued by the United States Treasury (not including inflation-protected securities) and the United States Government agencies and instrumentalities, as well as corporate or dollar-denominated foreign debt guaranteed by the United States Government, all with maturities between 1 and 3 years.
