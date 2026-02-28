iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT is Clare Market Investments LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Clare Market Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,387 shares during the quarter. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Clare Market Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Clare Market Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $12,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBIT. Sachetta LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 793.0% during the third quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 135.9% in the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000.

NASDAQ:IBIT opened at $37.19 on Friday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a one year low of $35.30 and a one year high of $71.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.35.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

