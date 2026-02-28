Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Increases Holdings in JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF $JMEE

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,418 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned about 0.28% of JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF worth $5,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF by 3,842.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 202,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,837,000 after buying an additional 197,250 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF by 22.5% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 845,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,077,000 after acquiring an additional 155,064 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 230,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,646,000 after acquiring an additional 98,753 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 935,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,362,000 after acquiring an additional 75,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust purchased a new position in JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,479,000.
JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:JMEE opened at $69.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.08. JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF has a one year low of $48.18 and a one year high of $71.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.09.
JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF Profile
The JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (JMEE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of small- and mid-cap US stocks and REITs. The fund uses a proprietary selection and weighting criteria, aiming to modestly outperform the total return of the S&P 1000 Index. JMEE was launched on May 6, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
