Caitlin John LLC Takes $402,000 Position in Edison International $EIX

Caitlin John LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Edison International by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,739,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,860,169,000 after acquiring an additional 269,556 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Edison International by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,136,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $638,576,000 after purchasing an additional 407,039 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Edison International by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,962,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $510,649,000 after purchasing an additional 4,534,864 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Edison International by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,392,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,851,000 after purchasing an additional 621,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Edison International by 11.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,593,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $288,599,000 after purchasing an additional 562,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Edison International stock opened at $74.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Edison International has a 1-year low of $47.73 and a 1-year high of $75.50. The company has a market cap of $28.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.09.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 24.34%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Edison International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.200 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 6.250-6.650 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.8775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $3.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 30.36%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EIX shares. Mizuho set a $79.00 target price on shares of Edison International in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on Edison International from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Edison International from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Zacks Research lowered Edison International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Edison International in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.70.

Edison International is a publicly traded utility holding company based in Rosemead, California, whose principal subsidiary is Southern California Edison (SCE). As an electric utility holding company, Edison International oversees the delivery of electricity through SCE’s integrated network of generation procurement, transmission and distribution infrastructure, serving millions of customers across central, coastal and southern California. The company’s operations focus on reliable energy delivery, customer service, regulatory compliance and long-term infrastructure planning for a complex and high-demand service territory.

The company’s activities include procuring and managing a diverse resource mix, maintaining and upgrading transmission and distribution systems, and implementing grid modernization projects.

