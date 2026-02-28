Crestwood Capital Management L.P. Sells 40,000 Shares of H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR $HTHT

Crestwood Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report) by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. H World Group comprises about 0.6% of Crestwood Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Crestwood Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in H World Group were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in H World Group by 11.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of H World Group by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 7,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of H World Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $350,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of H World Group by 575.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of H World Group during the 2nd quarter worth $3,378,000. Institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

HTHT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their target price on H World Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of H World Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of H World Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of H World Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, H World Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

NASDAQ:HTHT opened at $54.80 on Friday. H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $30.20 and a one year high of $56.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.85.

H World Group, formerly known as Huazhu Group, is a leading hotel management and franchising company primarily serving the China market. The company operates a broad portfolio of midscale to luxury hotel brands, including Hi Inn, Blossom, Manxin, Madison International, Joya, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure and ibis. Through a network of both directly managed and franchised properties, H World Group caters to business and leisure travelers by offering consistent service standards and loyalty benefits across its brands.

In addition to its core hotel operations, H World Group provides technology-driven hospitality solutions such as centralized reservation systems, revenue management platforms and customer relationship management tools.

