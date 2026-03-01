Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 2,235 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF $OEF

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $2,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,736,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,573,439,000 after buying an additional 4,846,586 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,572,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,211,000 after acquiring an additional 168,990 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 27.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,680,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,274,000 after acquiring an additional 583,087 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,067,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,227,000 after acquiring an additional 79,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 127.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,163,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,350,000 after acquiring an additional 652,134 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA OEF opened at $334.88 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $232.57 and a 12 month high of $349.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $341.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $336.34.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.