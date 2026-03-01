Paramount Skydance (NASDAQ:PSKY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Paramount Skydance Corporation (NASDAQ:PSKY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 17,013,964 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 109% from the previous session’s volume of 8,128,196 shares.The stock last traded at $12.57 and had previously closed at $11.18.

Key Headlines Impacting Paramount Skydance

Here are the key news stories impacting Paramount Skydance this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSKY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Paramount Skydance from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Zacks Research raised shares of Paramount Skydance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Paramount Skydance to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Paramount Skydance from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Paramount Skydance from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and eight have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $13.92.

Paramount Skydance Trading Up 20.8%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.79 and its 200 day moving average is $14.56. The stock has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 1.23.

Paramount Skydance (NASDAQ:PSKY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $999.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $999.02. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. Paramount Skydance had a negative net margin of 2.15% and a positive return on equity of 3.65%.

Paramount Skydance Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Paramount Skydance’s payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paramount Skydance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in Paramount Skydance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Paramount Skydance during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Paramount Skydance during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Paramount Skydance during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Skydance in the third quarter worth $42,000. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paramount Skydance

Paramount Skydance Media Group (Nasdaq: PSKY) is a media and entertainment company created through the proposed combination of Paramount Global’s filmed entertainment and streaming operations with Skydance Media, a privately held content studio. The combined business will encompass the development, production and distribution of feature films, television programming and digital content, drawing on a library of legacy Paramount Pictures franchises alongside Skydance’s blockbuster tentpoles and animation slate.

