Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Acquires 16,510 Shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates $FDRR

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR – Free Report) by 227.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,510 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned 0.22% of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 98.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 7.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 1.9% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 17,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 5.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 41,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates stock opened at $61.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.97. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates has a fifty-two week low of $43.06 and a fifty-two week high of $63.34. The firm has a market cap of $674.27 million, a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.91.

The Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (FDRR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Dividend for Rising Rates index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies in developed nations that exhibit strong dividend characteristics and have a positive correlation to increasing 10-year US Treasury yields. FDRR was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

