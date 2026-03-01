Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $1.99 Million Stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF $SCHO

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 40.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,375 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 43,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Sherman Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Sherman Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Stonekeep Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Stonekeep Investments LLC now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 20.5% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $24.45 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $24.19 and a 12-month high of $24.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.38.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0869 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. This is an increase from Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

