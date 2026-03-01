Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Grows Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. $OKE

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 351.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,692 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get ONEOK alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 137.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 8,834 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 10,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 55.2% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus upgraded ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $114.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.07.

ONEOK Trading Down 1.6%

OKE opened at $82.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.75. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.02 and a 12 month high of $103.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.96.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 10.09%.The business had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. ONEOK has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.040-5.870 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a $1.07 dividend. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 78.97%.

ONEOK Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc (NYSE: OKE) is a publicly traded midstream energy company headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The company owns and operates a portfolio of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, processing facilities, fractionators and storage and terminal assets. Its operations are focused on gathering, processing, transporting, fractionating and marketing NGLs and interstate natural gas, providing critical infrastructure that connects hydrocarbon production to refineries, petrochemical plants and other end markets.

ONEOK’s asset base includes pipeline systems and processing plants that move and condition natural gas, along with infrastructure for the transportation, storage and fractionation of NGLs such as ethane, propane and butane.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.