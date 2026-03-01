Clifton Pemble Sells 19,914 Shares of Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) Stock

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) CEO Clifton Pemble sold 19,914 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.58, for a total value of $5,009,964.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 124,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,214,788.50. This represents a 13.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Garmin stock opened at $252.42 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $169.26 and a one year high of $261.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.00.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.40. Garmin had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Garmin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.350-9.350 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is 41.86%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Garmin by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,749 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 4.3% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 1,151 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 2.9% during the third quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,724 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,294 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

GRMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Longbow Research upgraded Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Zacks Research raised Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Barclays set a $240.00 price target on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Garmin from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Garmin from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.00.

Garmin Ltd. is a technology company best known for designing and manufacturing navigation, communication and information devices that leverage global positioning system (GPS) technology. The company serves a diverse set of markets including consumer fitness and wearables, automotive navigation, aviation avionics, marine electronics and outdoor handheld devices. Garmin’s products combine hardware, mapping and software services to deliver location-aware solutions for personal, recreational and professional uses.

Garmin’s product lineup includes wearable fitness and multisport watches (Forerunner, Fenix, Venu), cycling computers and accessories (Edge, Varia), handheld and handheld-mounted GPS devices for outdoor activities, automotive and portable navigation units, marine chartplotters and fishfinders, and certified avionics for fixed- and rotary-wing aircraft.

