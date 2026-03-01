PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF $PFRL is Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF (NYSEARCA:PFRL – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 585,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,609 shares during the quarter. PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC owned 29.56% of PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF worth $29,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Tactive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 18,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter.

PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF stock opened at $48.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.81. PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF has a twelve month low of $45.19 and a twelve month high of $50.56.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2407 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd.

The PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF (PFRL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims for current income by investing mainly in senior floating rate loans of any credit quality from around the world. PFRL was launched on May 17, 2022 and is managed by PGIM.

