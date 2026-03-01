Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF $HCMT

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:HCMT – Free Report) by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,015 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.90% of Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF worth $5,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF by 472.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,951 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF during the second quarter worth $240,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF during the first quarter worth $253,000.

Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF Stock Performance

Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF stock opened at $37.74 on Friday. Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.58 and a fifty-two week high of $40.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.84.

About Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF

The Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced US ETF (HCMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that toggles between a 200% leveraged US equity position and a 100% investment to cash or cash equivalents based on a proprietary tactical indicator that identifies broad trends in the US equity markets. HCMT was launched on Jun 22, 2023 and is managed by Direxion.

