William Kirby Buys 50,687 Shares of Taiwan Fund (NYSE:TWN) Stock

Taiwan Fund, Inc. (The) (NYSE:TWN – Get Free Report) Director William Kirby bought 50,687 shares of Taiwan Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.90 per share, for a total transaction of $3,289,586.30. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,301.40. This represents a -106.04% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Get Taiwan Fund alerts:

Taiwan Fund Price Performance

NYSE:TWN opened at $65.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.59. Taiwan Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.45 and a 12 month high of $66.20.

Taiwan Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 29th were given a dividend of $6.2002 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 1,171.0%.

Institutional Trading of Taiwan Fund

About Taiwan Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWN. Evolve Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Fund during the fourth quarter worth $915,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Fund by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,123,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,947,000 after buying an additional 41,221 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its holdings in Taiwan Fund by 1,061.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 66,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,585,000 after buying an additional 60,510 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Fund by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 49,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after buying an additional 6,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Fund by 40.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Taiwan Fund, Inc (NYSE:TWN) is a closed-end management investment company that offers U.S. investors direct exposure to the Taiwanese equity market. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange, the fund seeks capital appreciation through a diversified portfolio of equity securities issued primarily by companies based in Taiwan. Its strategy provides access to one of Asia’s most dynamic markets, focusing on sectors such as technology, semiconductors, manufacturing, financial services and consumer goods.

The fund typically invests in common stocks of Taiwanese issuers traded on the Taiwan Stock Exchange, as well as equity-related instruments such as ADRs and foreign-listed securities of Taiwanese companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.