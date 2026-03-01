William Kirby Buys 50,687 Shares of Taiwan Fund (NYSE:TWN) Stock

Taiwan Fund, Inc. (The) (NYSE:TWN – Get Free Report) Director William Kirby bought 50,687 shares of Taiwan Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.90 per share, for a total transaction of $3,289,586.30. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,301.40. This represents a -106.04% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Taiwan Fund Price Performance
NYSE:TWN opened at $65.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.59. Taiwan Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.45 and a 12 month high of $66.20.
Taiwan Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 29th were given a dividend of $6.2002 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 1,171.0%.
About Taiwan Fund
Taiwan Fund, Inc (NYSE:TWN) is a closed-end management investment company that offers U.S. investors direct exposure to the Taiwanese equity market. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange, the fund seeks capital appreciation through a diversified portfolio of equity securities issued primarily by companies based in Taiwan. Its strategy provides access to one of Asia’s most dynamic markets, focusing on sectors such as technology, semiconductors, manufacturing, financial services and consumer goods.
The fund typically invests in common stocks of Taiwanese issuers traded on the Taiwan Stock Exchange, as well as equity-related instruments such as ADRs and foreign-listed securities of Taiwanese companies.
