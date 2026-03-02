Davis R M Inc. Has $48.92 Million Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Davis R M Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 318,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,120 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $48,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth $25,000. Corundum Trust Company INC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Caitlin John LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.31, for a total transaction of $2,056,296.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 12,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,158.09. This represents a 50.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 36,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total transaction of $5,858,976.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 34,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,680,576.02. This represents a 50.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 343,069 shares of company stock worth $54,545,448. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PG shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.33.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $166.95 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $150.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $388.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.37. Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $137.62 and a twelve month high of $179.99.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 19.30%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 23rd were issued a $1.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 62.67%.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

