Davis R M Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Davis R M Inc. lowered its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 215,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,013 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $39,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 237,047,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,209,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085,180 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,609,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,227,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,676 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,877,174,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,637,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,568,313,000 after buying an additional 835,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,951,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,894,979,000 after buying an additional 52,074 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ opened at $248.81 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $599.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.34. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $141.50 and a 52-week high of $248.94.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, January 31st. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The firm had revenue of $24.28 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Vanessa Broadhurst sold 6,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.39, for a total value of $1,508,287.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,598,700.17. This represents a 21.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 22,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.33, for a total value of $5,527,477.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 26,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,540,469.77. This represents a 45.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,142 shares of company stock worth $7,360,528. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $262.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Freedom Capital lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.70.

Johnson & Johnson News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company’s pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

