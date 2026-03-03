CI Investments Inc. Purchases 339,861 Shares of Danaher Corporation $DHR

CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 738,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 339,861 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.10% of Danaher worth $146,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Danaher alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth about $27,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Tripletail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Milosevich sold 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.01, for a total transaction of $274,573.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,642.99. The trade was a 20.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $206.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $224.88 and its 200 day moving average is $216.25. Danaher Corporation has a 52 week low of $171.00 and a 52 week high of $242.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $145.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.88, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.93.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DHR. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Evercore reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $254.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird set a $251.00 price objective on Danaher in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, December 29th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DHR

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher’s portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.