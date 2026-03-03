Ventas, Inc. $VTR Stake Cut by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,354,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 44,602 shares during the quarter. Ventas accounts for 0.6% of CI Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.50% of Ventas worth $164,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 1,557.7% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ventas by 76.1% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its position in Ventas by 65.5% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Ventas by 52.7% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of VTR opened at $86.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.73. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.15 and a 12-month high of $87.87.

Ventas Increases Dividend

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of ($1,229.71) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Ventas had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 4.31%.Ventas’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Ventas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.780-3.880 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Ventas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Ventas’s payout ratio is 355.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VTR shares. Argus set a $88.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ventas from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a report on Monday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $90.00 price target on Ventas in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a report on Monday, December 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ventas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.73.

Insider Transactions at Ventas

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 10,322 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $801,606.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,114,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,515,880.44. The trade was a 0.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carey S. Roberts sold 35,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $3,020,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 72,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,184,175. The trade was a 32.81% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,106 shares of company stock valued at $6,931,397. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in healthcare-related real estate. The company acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of properties serving the healthcare continuum, including senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings, life science and research centers, and other properties leased to healthcare providers and operators. Ventas generates revenue through long-term leases, property management and selective development activities focused on meeting the real estate needs of the healthcare sector.

Ventas’ business model combines property ownership with active asset management and capital markets activity.

