MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

MiMedx Group, Inc (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.70 and last traded at $4.82, with a volume of 676785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on MDXG. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of MiMedx Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Citigroup started coverage on MiMedx Group in a report on Monday, February 23rd. They issued a “market outperform” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered MiMedx Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of MiMedx Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on MiMedx Group from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MiMedx Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.60.

MiMedx Group Stock Up 1.3%

The company has a market cap of $716.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $118.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.78 million. MiMedx Group had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 29.37%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MiMedx Group, Inc will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MiMedx Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 63.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 18.5% in the third quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 17,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 5.4% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in MiMedx Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 87,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in MiMedx Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 69,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacture and marketing of regenerative biomaterial products derived from human placental tissues. The company’s core mission centers on harnessing the extracellular matrix and growth factors within amniotic and chorionic membranes to support wound healing and surgical applications. MiMedx’s product line leverages proprietary purification processes designed to retain native tissue properties while ensuring sterility and safety.

MiMedx’s principal offerings include amnion/chorion allografts branded under names such as EpiFix® and AmnioFix®, which are indicated for the treatment of acute and chronic wounds—including diabetic foot ulcers, venous leg ulcers and surgical site repair.

Featured Stories

