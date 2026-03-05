JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE) Short Interest Update

JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 242,003 shares, a growth of 25.5% from the January 29th total of 192,861 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,498,538 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,498,538 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Get JPMorgan Income ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Income ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $555,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 40.0% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 51,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after buying an additional 14,743 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Beckerman Institutional LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Beckerman Institutional LLC now owns 50,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPIE opened at $46.28 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.38. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 1-year low of $45.01 and a 1-year high of $46.61.

JPMorgan Income ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.2082 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.

(Get Free Report)

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions. JPIE was launched on Oct 28, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.