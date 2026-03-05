Short Interest in Parametric Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PHEQ) Increases By 25.4%

Parametric Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PHEQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 5,448 shares, a growth of 25.4% from the January 29th total of 4,346 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 30,143 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 30,143 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Get Parametric Hedged Equity ETF alerts:

Parametric Hedged Equity ETF Trading Up 0.4%

NYSEARCA:PHEQ opened at $32.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.31. The stock has a market cap of $136.79 million, a P/E ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 0.53. Parametric Hedged Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $26.19 and a 1-year high of $33.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Parametric Hedged Equity ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wayfinding Financial LLC increased its position in Parametric Hedged Equity ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 134,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,374,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parametric Hedged Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Parametric Hedged Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $4,356,000.

Parametric Hedged Equity ETF Company Profile

The Parametric Hedged Equity ETF (PHEQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in individual US large-cap stocks while utilizing a laddered options strategy to mitigate losses. The option strategy caps the potential upside participation. PHEQ was launched on Oct 16, 2023 and is issued by Parametric.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Parametric Hedged Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parametric Hedged Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.