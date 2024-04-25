Vontobel Holding Ltd. Grows Position in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Free Report) by 128.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,040 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACRS. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 6,074 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $309,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $876,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 151,704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 25,357 shares during the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ACRS shares. StockNews.com lowered Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. HC Wainwright lowered Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Aclaris Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock opened at $1.17 on Thursday. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.59 and a 52-week high of $11.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.22.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.07. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.56% and a negative net margin of 283.15%. The business had revenue of $17.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

