Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 634 Shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 634 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Tompkins Financial were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in Tompkins Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Tompkins Financial by 366.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank bought a new stake in Tompkins Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Tompkins Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Tompkins Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. 69.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Tompkins Financial to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th.

Tompkins Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TMP stock opened at $45.70 on Thursday. Tompkins Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $43.09 and a 1-year high of $65.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $658.54 million, a P/E ratio of 93.57 and a beta of 0.67.

Tompkins Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. This is an increase from Tompkins Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Tompkins Financial’s payout ratio is 510.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tompkins Financial news, Director Ita M. Rahilly bought 1,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.46 per share, for a total transaction of $100,011.72. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,454 shares in the company, valued at $426,588.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tompkins Financial Company Profile

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.

Further Reading

