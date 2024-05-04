Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 134,824 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,777,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,824 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 0.5% of Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $302,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,833.3% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $226.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $323,917.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,956 shares in the company, valued at $8,045,325.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $602,872.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 202,093 shares in the company, valued at $36,174,647. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,810 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $323,917.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,045,325.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,020,696 shares of company stock worth $186,794,151. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:JPM opened at $190.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $191.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.84. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $131.81 and a 52 week high of $200.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $547.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.78%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Featured Stories

