Meliá Hotels International (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) Trading Down 4.7%

Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF – Get Free Report) fell 4.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.79 and last traded at $7.79. 4,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 4,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.18.
Meliá Hotels International Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.63.
Meliá Hotels International Company Profile
Meliá Hotels International, SA owns, manages, operates, leases, and franchises hotels worldwide. It operates through Hotel Management, Hotel Business, Other Business Linked to Hotel Management, Real Estate, and Vacation Club segments. The company operates hotels under the Gran Meliá Hotels & Resorts, Paradisus by Meliá, ME by Meliá, Meliá Hotels & Resorts, INNSIDE by Meliá, Sol by Meliá, ZEL, and Circle by Melia brand names, as well as Meliá PRO.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Meliá Hotels International
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- 3 CEO-Led Turnaround Stocks You Can Still Buy
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- 3 Value Stocks You Can Buy Before They Become Big
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Chinese Stocks Stage Impressive Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Meliá Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meliá Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.