Meliá Hotels International (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) Trading Down 4.7%

Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF – Get Free Report) fell 4.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.79 and last traded at $7.79. 4,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 4,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.18.

Meliá Hotels International Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.63.

Meliá Hotels International Company Profile

Meliá Hotels International, SA owns, manages, operates, leases, and franchises hotels worldwide. It operates through Hotel Management, Hotel Business, Other Business Linked to Hotel Management, Real Estate, and Vacation Club segments. The company operates hotels under the Gran Meliá Hotels & Resorts, Paradisus by Meliá, ME by Meliá, Meliá Hotels & Resorts, INNSIDE by Meliá, Sol by Meliá, ZEL, and Circle by Melia brand names, as well as Meliá PRO.

