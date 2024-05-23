Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.61.

KIM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Friday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

Shares of KIM opened at $19.00 on Thursday. Kimco Realty has a 1 year low of $16.34 and a 1 year high of $22.83. The company has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.79 and a 200-day moving average of $19.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 181.13%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

