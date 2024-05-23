Smartoptics Group AS (OTC:SMOPF) Shares Down 4.9%

Smartoptics Group AS (OTC:SMOPF – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as 1.76 and last traded at 1.76. 5,800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 8,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at 1.85.

Smartoptics Group AS Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 1.85.

About Smartoptics Group AS

Smartoptics Group AS provides optical networking solutions and devices worldwide. Its products include flexible open line systems; multiplexers and OADMs; modular transponders and muxponders; optical transceivers; active and passive system products; and Sosmart software suites. The company also provides technical support, extended warranty, advance product replacement, complete and smart care, network design, staging and installation support, and training and education services.

