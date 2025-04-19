AT&T (NYSE:T) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

T has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.24.

AT&T Price Performance

AT&T stock opened at $27.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $194.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.14. AT&T has a 1 year low of $16.17 and a 1 year high of $29.03.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AT&T will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

