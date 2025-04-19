Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 72.4% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 9,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 13.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 259,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,450,000 after acquiring an additional 30,351 shares during the last quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC now owns 102,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,699,000 after purchasing an additional 9,073 shares during the last quarter. Strathmore Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,814,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 65,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 13,957 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock opened at $47.38 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.01 and a fifty-two week high of $61.75. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.25.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.