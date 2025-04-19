UBS Group Has Lowered Expectations for Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Stock Price

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by UBS Group from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.94% from the company’s current price.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

REYN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:REYN opened at $23.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.43. Reynolds Consumer Products has a one year low of $21.90 and a one year high of $32.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.58. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 17.14%. On average, analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Rolf Stangl bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.89 per share, for a total transaction of $149,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,367.21. This represents a 55.10 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Reynolds Consumer Products

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 115.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 187.0% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 667.1% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.