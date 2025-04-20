447,164 Shares in Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV) Acquired by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 447,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,629,000. Legal & General Group Plc owned 1.01% of Serve Robotics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Serve Robotics during the 4th quarter worth about $9,066,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Serve Robotics by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,274,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,203,000 after purchasing an additional 544,537 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Serve Robotics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,978,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Serve Robotics by 128.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 73,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Serve Robotics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $333,000.

Serve Robotics Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ SERV opened at $5.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $310.20 million and a PE ratio of -4.54. Serve Robotics Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.77 and a 12 month high of $24.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.20 and a 200-day moving average of $11.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Northland Securities set a $23.00 target price on shares of Serve Robotics in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Serve Robotics presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Serve Robotics

In other Serve Robotics news, CEO Ali Kashani sold 3,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total transaction of $34,196.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,225,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,710,096.92. The trade was a 0.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 11,369 shares of company stock worth $90,704 over the last quarter. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Serve Robotics Company Profile

Serve Robotics Inc designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc in July 2023.

