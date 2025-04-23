Phillips 66 (PSX) Expected to Announce Earnings on Friday

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 25th. Analysts expect Phillips 66 to post earnings of $0.07 per share and revenue of $31.93 billion for the quarter.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($1.38). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 1.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Phillips 66 to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of PSX opened at $100.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.17. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $91.01 and a 1 year high of $159.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.80.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.12%.

PSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Phillips 66

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phillips 66

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Phillips 66 stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 238.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,214 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Phillips 66

(Get Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.