Eurocell (LON:ECEL) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average After Insider Selling

Eurocell plc (LON:ECEL – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 149.26 ($1.99) and traded as high as GBX 154 ($2.05). Eurocell shares last traded at GBX 151.32 ($2.02), with a volume of 407,411 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($4.00) price objective on shares of Eurocell in a research note on Thursday, March 20th.

The firm has a market cap of £155.20 million, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 149.45 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 163.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.43, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Eurocell (LON:ECEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported GBX 14.40 ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eurocell had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 11.31%. Equities research analysts forecast that Eurocell plc will post 19.470852 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.90 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 24th. This is a boost from Eurocell’s previous dividend of $2.20. Eurocell’s payout ratio is 52.83%.

Eurocell plc engages in manufacture, distribution, and recycling of windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Profiles and Building Plastics segments. It also offers fascia and capping boards, finishing trims, soffit boards, ventilators, and accessories; decking, fencing, and balustrade.

