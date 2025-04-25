What is DA Davidson’s Estimate for Comerica Q2 Earnings?

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Comerica in a report issued on Tuesday, April 22nd. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Comerica’s current full-year earnings is $5.28 per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Comerica from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Stephens downgraded Comerica from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Comerica from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.84.

Comerica Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $53.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.96. Comerica has a 12 month low of $45.32 and a 12 month high of $73.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.11. Comerica had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $829.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comerica

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Comerica by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Comerica in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in Comerica by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

