Evercore ISI Cuts Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC) Price Target to $21.00

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.42.

Shares of NYSE:DOC opened at $17.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 50.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.49 and a 200-day moving average of $20.51. Healthpeak Properties has a one year low of $17.33 and a one year high of $23.26.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The business had revenue of $702.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.76 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 9.00%. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director John T. Thomas acquired 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.84 per share, for a total transaction of $74,928.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 813,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,514,017.44. This trade represents a 0.52 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott M. Brinker acquired 11,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.68 per share, with a total value of $200,438.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,863 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,937.84. The trade was a 5.95 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 4.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 10,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 20,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

