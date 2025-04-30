SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LGLV. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 20,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000.

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

LGLV opened at $169.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $937.41 million, a P/E ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.14. SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF has a 52 week low of $149.09 and a 52 week high of $178.30.

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF Company Profile

The SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (LGLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility index. The fund tracks an index of the least volatile large-cap US stocks. LGLV was launched on Feb 20, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.