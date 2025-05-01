20,893 Shares in 2x Long VIX Futures ETF (BATS:UVIX) Acquired by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of 2x Long VIX Futures ETF (BATS:UVIX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Get 2x Long VIX Futures ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UVIX. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 2x Long VIX Futures ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in 2x Long VIX Futures ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 2x Long VIX Futures ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000.

2x Long VIX Futures ETF Stock Performance

Shares of UVIX opened at $44.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.28 and its 200-day moving average is $39.34.

About 2x Long VIX Futures ETF

The 2x Long VIX Futures ETF (UVIX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Long VIX Futures index. The fund tracks an index that provides 2x daily leveraged exposure to a portfolio comprising first- and second-month VIX futures positions with a weighted average maturity of one month. UVIX was launched on Mar 28, 2022 and is managed by Volatility Shares.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UVIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 2x Long VIX Futures ETF (BATS:UVIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 2x Long VIX Futures ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2x Long VIX Futures ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.