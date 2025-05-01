Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stock Position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Free Report) by 371.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 131,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of YMAB. Barclays PLC grew its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 433.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 56,244 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 6.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 813,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,699,000 after buying an additional 47,846 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $267,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $22.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

YMAB opened at $4.25 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.98. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.84 and a 1 year high of $17.78. The stock has a market cap of $192.18 million, a P/E ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 0.71.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.61% and a negative net margin of 28.22%. The firm had revenue of $26.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas Gad sold 10,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total value of $56,536.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 202,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,230.83. The trade was a 5.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow.

