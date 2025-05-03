Magnolia Private Wealth LLC Invests $2.17 Million in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Magnolia Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,158 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,000. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.2% of Magnolia Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,024,812 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $70,790,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264,648 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.1% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 54,590,791 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $23,490,417,000 after buying an additional 2,125,030 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,229,125 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $20,322,513,000 after acquiring an additional 652,493 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 38,420,657 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,104,959,000 after acquiring an additional 406,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,904,450 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,007,285,000 after acquiring an additional 636,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $435.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $384.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $411.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $344.79 and a 1 year high of $468.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The software giant reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $70.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.54 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 33.36%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 26.73%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Microsoft from $502.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $507.77.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

