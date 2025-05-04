Barclays PLC Has $1.45 Million Stake in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 74,744 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in LSI Industries were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in LSI Industries by 894.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,099 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 1,559.9% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 777.3% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,632 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of LSI Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of LSI Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. 73.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LYTS opened at $15.95 on Friday. LSI Industries Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.63 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.63 and a 200 day moving average of $18.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $477.24 million, a P/E ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 0.70.

LSI Industries ( NASDAQ:LYTS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $132.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.72 million. LSI Industries had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 11.25%. On average, research analysts expect that LSI Industries Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. LSI Industries’s payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of LSI Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of LSI Industries in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on LSI Industries from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th.

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

