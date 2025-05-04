Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Price Target Raised to C$35.00

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.00% from the company’s previous close.

EFN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 21st. CIBC upped their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Element Fleet Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Element Fleet Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$34.38.

Element Fleet Management Trading Up 2.5 %

Insider Activity

Shares of EFN opened at C$31.25 on Friday. Element Fleet Management has a 1-year low of C$22.19 and a 1-year high of C$31.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 303.64, a current ratio of 7.04 and a quick ratio of 5.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$28.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$28.94.

In other Element Fleet Management news, Senior Officer Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio purchased 18,000 shares of Element Fleet Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$27.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$499,991.40. Also, Senior Officer Carlos David Madrigal Gonzalez acquired 2,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$27.06 per share, with a total value of C$57,010.36. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Element Fleet Management Company Profile

Element Financial separated into two independent public companies in October 2016. The former company now consists of Element Fleet Management, a global fleet management company, and ECN Capital, a commercial finance company. Element Fleet Management provides management services and financing for commercial vehicle and equipment fleets.

