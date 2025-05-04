First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 17,913 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 45.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 17,913 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.12% of Diodes worth $3,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 198.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Diodes during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Diodes by 789.7% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Diodes by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diodes in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DIOD. Baird R W raised shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Diodes from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Diodes from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Diodes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diodes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

In other news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $46,513.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,887,461. This represents a 1.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Emily Yang sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $53,238.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,648,596.28. This represents a 1.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,680 shares of company stock valued at $262,267. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Diodes stock opened at $41.05 on Friday. Diodes Incorporated has a 52 week low of $32.93 and a 52 week high of $86.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.21 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.15.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.27). Diodes had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 3.28%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

