Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Up 1.2% on Analyst Upgrade

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.2% during trading on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $12.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Ford Motor traded as high as $10.39 and last traded at $10.31. Approximately 26,069,325 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 112,097,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.18.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Wolfe Research raised Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 402,083,883 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,980,630,000 after buying an additional 57,182,803 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $387,282,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 88.0% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 22,512,285 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $222,872,000 after buying an additional 10,535,335 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2,905.1% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 7,989,463 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $79,096,000 after buying an additional 7,723,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,106,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,278,153,000 after acquiring an additional 6,497,321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.08.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.88%. On average, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.10%.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

